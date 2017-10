× Fugutive in 2016 York County hotel robbery apprehended in New York

YORK — The suspect in the 2016 robbery of a New Cumberland hotel in July of 2016 was apprehended in New York City Monday, according to Fairview Township police.

Terrence Hawkins, 24, of Easton, was charged with robbery, receiving stolen property, aggravated assault, and theft for his role in the incident, police say.

Hawkins will be returned to York County to face the charges.