Full sunshine and warmer temperatures for Wednesday

A beautiful evening is in store with clear skies. Temperatures fall quickly after sunset from around 60 to the upper 40s. Overnight, calm winds and clear skies leads to morning lows int the upper 30s and lower 40s. Plenty of blue sky for Wednesday. Readings head back above average for the rest of the week. Highs are in the upper 60s to near 70. We see more 70s for Thursday and Friday with abundant sunshine. Morning lows are not as cool in the middle and upper 40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

The flow picks up out of the south and southwest. A bit more moisture streams in resulting in some clouds drifting through the area. Still plenty of sunshine, and temperatures are quite mild, in the lower and middle 70s, both Saturday and Sunday.



NEXT WEEK

Changes move in next week and it all starts with a potent cold front arriving late Monday. It is still mild to begin the week in the 70s. Showers are possible in the evening too. Temperatures begin to tumble by Tuesday. A mainly cloudy, gusty day with showers, and cooler temperatures in the lower 60s.



Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist