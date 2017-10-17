× Fulton County man accused of exposing himself at rest stop on I-81

NEWVILLE, Cumberland County — A Warfordsburg man was arrested after allegedly exposing himself to another man at a rest stop on Interstate 81 North on October 10, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Merle Allen Beatty, 65, is charged with indecent exposure, harassment, and disorderly conduct in the incident, which occurred at approximately 11:22 p.m., according to the criminal complaint.

Police say they were dispatched to a rest area on I-81 North in Penn Township for the report of a man masturbating and harassing another man in the men’s rest room. The victim told police that when he entered the rest room, the suspect, later identified as Beatty, allegedly approached him with his penis exposed and began masturbating in plain view.

Beatty then asked the victim to assist him with masturbating, displaying a bottle of personal lubricant. When the victim attempted to leave the rest room, Beatty allegedly tried to prevent him from exiting, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers located Beatty inside the rest room. Beatty initially denied the allegations, police say. The officers searched Beatty and located a bottle of lubricant in his front pocket, the criminal complaint says.

Beatty was then taken into custody, according to the criminal complaint.