Lancaster County woman charged with theft by deception for allegedly altering paychecks

EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A Denver woman is facing charges of theft by deception after police say she altered several payroll checks from her former place of employment between April and June of this year.

Jill E. Boyd, 45, of the first block of Sunrise Circle, allegedly altered checks issued by Country Hair Studio. The theft was worth approximately $2,500, police say.

Boyd was arraigned on the charge before Magisterial District Judge Nancy Hamill and released on $5,000 unsecured bail.