× Lancaster DA releases names of those arrested at Monday’s Atlantic Pipeline protest

LANCASTER COUNTY — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office has released the names of 21 adults who were arrested at a protest of the Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline Monday in West Hempfield Township.

All 21 were charged with defiant trespass and arraigned Monday night, the District Attorney’s Office said. Some were released on unsecured bail, which means they did not have to post anything to be released. Those who were released on their own recognizance have no monetary bail obligations, the District Attorney’s Office said.

All of those arrested have court dates scheduled, or will have them scheduled.

In addition to the 21 people listed, a juvenile offender was charged and released, according to the DA’s office. Another adult was also charged, but hadn’t been arraigned as of Tuesday morning.

All of the offenders are from Lancaster County, unless otherwise noted.

The people arrested are:

Donald Gallagher Jr, 70, released on $1,000 unsecured bail

Susan Lithgoe, 67, Released on her own recognizance

Rachel Mark, 71, ROR

Barbara Vanhorn, 86, Duncannon, ROR

Anne Sensenig, 56, ROR

Julie Broich, 37, ROR

Christine Elliott, 66, Mass., $2,500 bail, committed (posted $250 bail Tuesday morning)

Elizabeth Lucabaugh, 55, Glen Rock, ROR

Paul Yatabe, 67, ROR

Patrick Gantert, 23, ROR

Ann Devitry, 58, ROR

Diana Delucca, 63, ROR

Anthony Provenzano, 51, W.Va, $2,500 bail, committed (posted $250 bail Tuesday morning)

Malinda Clatterbuck, 47, ROR

Peter Kerekgyarto Jr, 70, released on $1,000 unsecured bail

Robin Lason, 55, ROR

James Ebaugh, 64, Glen Rock, released on $1,000 unsecured bail

Darrell Yoder, 60, ROR

Jerry Miller, 69, released on $10,000 unsecured bail

Andrea Ferich, 37, Spring Mills, ROR

Lucy Latham, 58, ROR