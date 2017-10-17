× Lancaster man subdued by Taser after allegedly following woman into police station, confronting officers

LANCASTER — A 29-year-old Lancaster man was arrested Saturday after allegedly following a woman and continuing to yell obscene and sexually charged comments at her, police say.

Francis Allen Dean, of the 200 block of S. Prince St., allegedly continued harassing the woman, even following her inside the Lancaster City Police Station — where he was subdued with a Taser shot after becoming confrontational with police and resisting arrest, according to a criminal complaint.

Police say the victim entered the Lancaster City Bureau of Police station on Chestnut Street at approximately 4:28 p.m. She reported that she had been followed by a suspect, later identified as Dean, who trailed her from the area of Duke and Orange streets to the police station. Dean allegedly made several sexual comments toward the victim.

Dean allegedly entered the police station after the victim had arrived and immediately became confrontational with two officers in the lobby area, police say. The lobby was occupied by several civilians at the time, and those civilians had to be cleared due to Dean’s confrontational behavior, according to police.

Police allegedly told Dean to leave the station, but he refused, threatening to physically harm the officers, according to the criminal complaint. Police then took Dean to the ground and attempted to place him in restraints, the criminal complaint states. Dean allegedly continued to resist arrest until officers used a Taser to subdue him.

Dean was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, defiant trespass, and harassment, the criminal complaint states.

He was arraigned Sunday and placed in Lancaster County Prison on $200,000 bail, according to court documents.