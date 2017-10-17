× Maryland woman arrested for prostitution after undercover investigation at York County motel

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, York County — A 19-year-old Maryland woman was arrested on charges of prostitution after an undercover investigation conducted by Northern York Regional Police, according to a criminal complaint.

Brittany King, of Hagerstown, Maryland, is charged with one count of prostitution after allegedly agreeing to perform a sex act for money with an undercover police officer posing as a prospective customer, police say.

Last Friday, the criminal complaint says, the officer responded to an advertisement posted on Backpage.com. In the ad, a female named “Scarlett” promised to “help you relieve some stress.”

The officer spoke to the woman, later identified as King, who agreed to meet him at a motel in Fairview Township. The woman said she would require $250 and an hour to travel, the criminal complaint states.

The woman met the officer at the motel at approximately 9 p.m. The officer handed her $260, and King allegedly began to disrobe. At that point, an arrest team entered the room and King was taken into custody, police say.

During an interview with police, King allegedly admitted to engaging in sex for money.