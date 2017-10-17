× Mechanicsburg man sentenced after pleading guilty in 2016 to receiving, distributing child porn

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Mechanicsburg man was sentenced to 17 1/2 years in prison Tuesday for receiving and distributing child pornography.

A 15-year term of supervised release goes into effect for 60-year-old John Alexander Driscoll following his release.

He is also ordered to pay $25,314 in restitution, and to register as a sex offender.

Driscoll pleaded guilty to the charges in December 2016.

According to United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Driscoll received and distributed thousands of images depicting the sexual exploitation of children as young as eight-years-old. These images included the sadistic and masochistic abuse of children.

Driscoll was a 1987 subject of a United States Postal Inspection Service child exploitation operation where he was arrested and convicted of mailing and receiving child pornography.