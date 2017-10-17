× Overnight system maintenance may result in minor discolored water in Lower Paxton, Swatara Townships

Residents of Lower Paxton Township and Swatara Township may experience discolored water during and after the hours of 2 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on October 18.

SUEZ technicians will need to flow fire hydrants as part of system maintenance in the following areas of Dauphin County:

Lower Paxton Township, primarily the Colonial Road corridor south of Linglestown Road to the vicinity of Jonestown Road.

Swatara Township, primarily the Derry Street corridor, from Interstate 83 west to 29th Street, and portions of Paxton Street.

Other customers in the vicinity of these areas could also be affected by resultant discolored water during and shortly after these hours.

We advise running a kitchen COLD water tap to clear the discolored water. This may take several minutes. If it persists, contact our Customer Service Office at 717-564-3662.

We apologize for this inconvenience and thank affected customers for their cooperation.

Source: Lower Paxton Township Police Department