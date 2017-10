Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed a revenue bill by a vote of 102-88 Tuesday night to fund the state budget.

Representatives told FOX43's Felix Rodrigues Lima that there are three big piece to the plan: $1.5 billion in borrowing against future revenues from tobacco settlement, online sales tax and tax on fireworks sales.

Now that I'm done running up and down the Capitol steps, can tweet that PA House votes to approve revenue plan for #PABudget @fox43 — Felix Rodrigues Lima (@FelixReports) October 18, 2017

The bill now heads to the Senate.

