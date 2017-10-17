× Penn State warns fans to be on the lookout for counterfeit tickets

UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics has seen a significant increase in counterfeit tickets for Saturday night’s Penn State-Michigan game, the university announced Tuesday.

Fans are advised to be wary of fake tickets, including the print-at-home format, and illegally reproduced single game tickets purchased from non-authorized sources for home football games this season.

Penn State officials have notified law enforcement of counterfeit tickets being in the marketplace.

Due to these incidents and the tremendous interest in Saturday’s game between No. 2 Penn State and No. 15 Michigan, Intercollegiate Athletics encourages fans purchasing tickets to only purchase them through Penn State authorized sources.

The Penn State Athletic Ticket Office and Ticketmaster are the only authorized sources for tickets to Penn State Athletics events. Fans purchasing tickets from unauthorized sources (including StubHub, Vivid Seats, Craigslist, EBay, and ticket brokers) assume the risk that tickets purchased are counterfeit or the barcodes have been invalidated.

Anyone attempting to enter Beaver Stadium with a counterfeit or invalid barcode on their ticket will be denied entry.

The Nittany Lions and Michigan will meet in the Penn State White Out game Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The contest will air on ABC, GoPSUsports.com and the Penn State Sports Network (6 p.m. airtime). ESPN’s College GameDay will air from the Old Main lawn Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon. All fans are encouraged to wear white on Saturday.