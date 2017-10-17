× Police: $140 in fake money used to pay veterinary bill in Franklin County

ANTRIM TOWNSHIP, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.–Authorities are investigating after someone paid their $130.40 veterinary bill with counterfeit cash in Franklin County. The fake bills were passed at Franklin Veterinary Associates in Antrim Township last month, according to Pennsylvania State Police reports. The suspect paid their vet bill with a total of seven counterfeit $20 bills.

The office manager discovered the bills were bogus about a week later while preparing the prior week’s cash deposits. The currency was turned over to the M&T Bank and State Police were contacted the following day.