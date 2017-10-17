Police arrest suspects in connection with three armed robberies in Swatara Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Swatara Township Police announced the arrests of two people in connection with three armed robberies in the township.

Sterling Madison Gay and Kristen Pachecho allegedly robbed a Turkey Hill convenience store on Main Street in Oberlin, the Super 8 Motel on Executive Park Drive and the Homewood Suites on Tecport Drive.

According to police, Madison Gay entered each business wearing an “old man” mask and demanded money from the clerks while threatening and pointing a black handgun at them. Pacheco drove the vehicle to and from the Homewood Suites robbery, police add.

Madison Gay and Pacheco are currently at the Dauphin County Booking Center awaiting their preliminary arraignments.