Police ID victim in deadly I-81 motorcycle crash

DICKINSON TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.–Pennsylvania State Police have identified the man who was killed in Monday’s deadly motorcycle crash along Interstate 81 in Cumberland County.

Investigators say 56-year-old John Baum, of Walnut Bottom, was driving on I-81 south near mile marker 44 around 3 a.m. when his motorcycle hit by a tractor-trailer. Both Baum and his passenger, 58-year-old Lori Radnor, of Biglerville, were thrown from the motorcycle.

Baum died at the scene. Radnor was taken to Holy Spirit Hospital with injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

