× Police investigate theft of copper from AT&T cell tower in Franklin County

SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.–Pennsylvania State Police are searching for thieves who stole copper items from a cell tower facility in Franklin County earlier this month.

Investigator say someone entered the AT&T Cell Tower along the 1700 block of Ridge Road in Southampton Township on October 8 and stole approximately 200 feet of copper wire and five solid copper buss bars.