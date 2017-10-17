× Police: Maryland woman hid drugs inside her vagina

MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.—A Maryland woman was caught hiding drugs inside her vagina following her arrest Monday during a traffic stop in Cumberland County, according to Middlesex Township police reports.

Katherine Eby, 23, of Smithsburg, Maryland is charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person who is not registered, possession of controlled contraband by inmate prohibited and operating a vehicle without a valid inspection. She was released after posting $10,000 bail.

Police discovered the hidden drugs while searching Eby at Cumberland County Central Booking. They found three small, white pills later identified as Clonazapam, a schedule 4 controlled substance, hidden in a small plastic bag inside Eby’s vagina.

Eby was taken into custody after being pulled over for a traffic violation on the 1200 block of Harrisburg Pike in Carlisle on Oct. 10, the criminal complaint says.

When an officer approached the vehicle, the officer observed a clear plastic baggie lying in plain view, the criminal complaint states. After exiting the vehicle, Eby allegedly refused to hand her keys to an officer, and began yelling and pulling away from the officer when the officer attempted to take the keys from her, the criminal complaint says.

Eby continued to resist when officers tried to handcuff her. Once she was in custody, she allegedly began kicking the rear window of the police vehicle, the criminal complaint says.

A search of Eby’s vehicle revealed pieces of suspected marijuana and several suspected marijuana cigarettes, police say.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 26.