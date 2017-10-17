Police seek suspects in Polo Ralph Lauren retail theft

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a three suspects who allegedly stole merchandise from the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store at Tanger Outlets.

East Lampeter Police say the suspects, two are pictured above, entered the store on October 9. The suspects removed clothing items totaling $1,800 and concealed them in a bag. They then exited the store without paying.

Anyone with information should submit a tip or contact Ofc. Leya at the East Lampeter Township Police Department at phone 717-291-4676.