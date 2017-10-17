× SUEZ customers in Lower Paxton and Swatara Townships could have discolored water tonight

DAUPHIN COUNTY — SUEZ Water customers in Lower Paxton and Swatara townships could experience discolored water during the overnight hours tonight while technicians perform system maintenance, the company announced Tuesday.

Customers in the Colonial Road corridor south of Linglestown Road to the vicinity of Jonestown Road in Lower Paxton Township, and in the Derry Street corridor from Interstate 83 to 29th Street in Swatara Township could be affected, the company said.

Other customers in the vicinity of these areas could also be affected by resultant discolored water during and after these hours.

SUEZ advises running a kitchen cold water tap to clear the discolored water. This may take several minutes. If it persists, contact our Customer Service Office at 717-564-3662.