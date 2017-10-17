× Tentative agreement reached on new contract between State System, APSCUF

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A new one -year contract has been tentatively agreed upon between Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education and the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties (APSCUF).

According to the State System release, the agreement, if approved, would take effect after the current contract expires, which is set to do so on June 30, 2018.

“We have been committed to working together to achieve a new agreement in a collaborative manner,” said State System Interim Chancellor Dr. Karen M. Whitney. “As we move toward a positive conclusion for this contract, I’m hopeful it will lead to an even more meaningful relationship based on mutual respect and trust.”

“After our previous contract negotiations, we were determined to improve the overall negotiations process, and I am happy to report that our communication with the System vastly improved with these talks,” said APSCUF President Dr. Kenneth M. Mash. “We are happy that we were able to bypass the anxiety that has accompanied every previous contract negotiation in recent memory and that we can give our full attention to our students.”

Details pertaining to the agreement will be released after it’s approved by the APSCUF membership and approval by the State System’s Board of Governors.