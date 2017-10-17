HARRISBURG, PA. - A pair of local civilian leaders were honored for their work with military installations in Pennsylvania. Joseph Spielbauer, and George Connolly, both of Cumberland County, received Pennsylvania Meritorious Service Medals. The honors were bestowed following a meeting of Pennsylvania's Military Community Enhancement Commission. The commission is charged improving military readiness and preserving jobs at Pennsylvania's military installations. Officials with the commission say it's rare for civilians to receive the medals. Spielbauer was recognized for outstanding leadership and Connolly was commended for his commitment to excellence.
Two civilians leaders receive military honor
-
Pennsylvania-native animals make appearance at Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg
-
US military sends warships, aircraft to Texas
-
Retired Marine turned high school math teacher receives Purple Heart at halftime
-
New details on deadly ambush in Niger that left 4 soldiers dead
-
PA Army National Guard sends 10 soldiers to join hurricane relief efforts
-
-
Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate drops to 4.9 percent in July, according to report
-
White House to issue guidance on transgender military ban, WSJ reports
-
Loganville World War II veteran has lost medals replaced in touching July 4th ceremony
-
US considers shooting down NK missiles that don’t pose a direct threat
-
PA Game Commission appoints new leader to fight spread of chronic wasting disease
-
-
President Trump at dinner with military commanders cites ‘calm before the storm’
-
US Navy to evacuate 5,000 as military preps for Hurricane Irma
-
Air assault training at Fort Indiantown Gap