Two civilians leaders receive military honor

HARRISBURG, PA. - A pair of local civilian leaders were honored for their work with military installations in Pennsylvania. Joseph Spielbauer, and George Connolly, both of Cumberland County, received Pennsylvania Meritorious Service Medals. The honors were bestowed following a meeting of Pennsylvania's Military Community Enhancement Commission. The commission is charged improving military readiness and preserving jobs at Pennsylvania's military installations. Officials with the commission say it's rare for civilians to receive the medals. Spielbauer was recognized for outstanding leadership and Connolly was commended for his commitment to excellence.