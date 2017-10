× York City police investigating homicide at gas station

YORK CITY, Pa.–Police are investigating an early morning homicide at a gas station in York City.

It happened around 6 a.m. at the Exxon along the 1000 block of West Market Street, according to Lt. Troy Bankert.

Police are releasing few details, but tell FOX43 News they are investigating the homicide of an employee.

No word on the identity of the person killed or if any suspects have been identified.