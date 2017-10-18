× 13 appointed to PA Commission for Women

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf today announced the appointment of 13 dedicated business, civic, and community leaders to serve on the Pennsylvania Commission for Women. The new commissioners, along with 20 returning commissioners, were sworn in by Secretary of State Robert Torres at the Governor’s Residence.

“Women today are still facing remarkable challenges in both the workplace and at home, which is why it’s so important to have a strong statewide advocacy arm in the Pennsylvania Commission for Women,” Governor Wolf said. “This Commission has worked tirelessly over the last two years to represent the best interests of Pennsylvania’s women and girls, and with the addition of these 13 new members who are equally as passionate and dedicated, we will work together to ensure women are treated equally in this commonwealth and that their rights are protected.”

“Now, more than ever, women need to be active and engaged so that our voices are heard and interests are represented,” said Commission Chair Randi Teplitz. “The Pennsylvania Commission for Women looks forward to continuing to work with Governor Wolf and other policymakers on behalf of the women and girls of Pennsylvania.”

The Commission for Women, which was created by Executive Order and consists of volunteer members, is responsible for advising the governor on policies and legislation that impact women; supporting economic and civic opportunities for women; encouraging mentoring programs for girls and young women; identifying programs and opportunities for the benefit and advancement of women; and serving as a resource center for Pennsylvania women. The Commission also acts as an advocate for policies and legislation it feels serves the best interest of women and girls in Pennsylvania.

Below is a full list of the individuals that have been appointed as members of the Pennsylvania Commission for Women:

New Appointees

Rep. Karen Boback (Luzerne County)

Rep. Carolyn T. Comitta (Chester County)

Andrea Feinberg (Montour County)

Kristen Houser (York County)

Claire E. Kelling (Centre County)

Grace McGregor Kramer (Lackawanna County)

BJ Leber (Allegheny County)

Sen. Judith Schwank (Berks County)

Salima Suswell (Philadelphia County)

Tiffany Tavarez (Philadelphia County)

Lesley Ward (Dauphin County)

Tracey Welson-Rossman (Montgomery County)

Erin Willford-Skipworth (York County)

Returning Commissioners

Anne Ard (Centre County)

​Donna Barbetti (Lackawanna County)

Dana Brown (Allegheny County)

Jessica Brubaker (York County)

Im Ja Choi (Montgomery County)

Rep. Madeleine Dean (Montgomery County)

Susan Jacobson (Philadelphia County)

Denise Johnson (Crawford County)

Jazelle Jones (Philadelphia County)

Leslie Anne Miller (Delaware County)

Nancy Mills (Allegheny County)

Deborah Melamut Minkoff (Montgomery County)

Tina Nixon (Dauphin County)

Lesley Ridge (Erie County)

Abaigeal Rooney (Northampton County)

Jessica Rothchild (Lackawanna County)

Patti Stirk (York County)

Rosa Stroh (Dauphin County)

Randi Teplitz (Dauphin County)

Michelle Zmijanac (Allegheny County)

Source: Governor’s Office of Communications