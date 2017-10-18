× Today’s FOX43 Poll: Should President Trump abandon his travel ban proposal?

A federal judge blocked President Donald Trump’s latest attempt at a travel ban Tuesday, one day before it was to have taken effect.

Judge Derrick Watson said the travel ban — Trump’s third version of the policy — “plainly discriminates based on nationality,” according to a report from CNN.

Now that it’s been blocked for a third time, should the president give up on issuing the travel ban?

