× Area musicians to hold benefit for family of Bill Wolfe Jr.

SHIPPENSBURG — Several Central Pennsylvania musicians will hold a benefit to raise funds for the family of Shippensburg wrestling coach Bill Wolfe Jr., who was one of the 58 people killed during the Las Vegas Massacre at a Jason Aldean concert, according to a post on Facebook.

The event is being organized by Josh Hershey, a cousin of Wolfe’s and a drummer for the band Silverhaze. The daylong music show will be held at The Thought Lot, 37 E. Garfield Street, Shippensburg. A lineup of 10 bands, which span a range of genres, will perform.

Tickets for the all-ages event will only be available at the doors, which open at 10:30 a.m. The show will continue until 11 p.m.

Food will be available at the event. Phantom Shadow Entertainment will provide inflatables.

Musical acts include Silverhaze, Megan Jean and the Klay Family Band, Across the Pond, Hallow Creek, Jud Bussard, Waylon Smith of the Positronic Cats, Riders, SonRay, Alnico Blue, Mike McKenzie, Michael Friedman and Carmine Gontz.

Admission includes the concert, a meal and use of inflatables. Tickets cost $20 for ages 13 and up; $10 for ages 6-12, $5 for ages 3-5 and free admission for kids age 2 & Under.

Extra meal tickets are $5 and include a sandwich, drink and bag of chips.