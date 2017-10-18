× City of York to hold Gun Buy Back program on Oct. 27

YORK — The City of York and the York County District Attorney’s Office will hold a Gun Buy Back on Friday, Oct. 27 at the York City Fire Department Station No. 5, 833 E. Market Street, at 6 p.m.

In an effort to curb gun violence in the community, individuals are encouraged to turn in their guns to the York City Police Department in exchange for a gift card to The Villa, with no questions asked.

“As a community, we must work together in implementing various solutions in placing an end to these irrational acts of violence that damage the fabric and strength of our York,” mayor Kim Bracey said in a press release announcing the Buy Back.