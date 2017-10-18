Criminal complaint filed against man for groping teen in early October

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — A Lancaster man subdued by a taser Saturday after following a woman into a police station will likely see charges in an unrelated indecent assault case.

A criminal complaint was filed Wednesday against 29-year-old Francis Allen Dean — he was arraigned and transported to Lancaster County Prison on Sunday for this past weekend’s incident.

According to Lancaster City Police, the teenage victim came in contact with a man, later identified as Dean, in the area of North Queen and East Walnut Streets between 3:10 p.m. and 3:20 p.m. on October 1. The suspect told the juvenile that he knew a quicker way to get home. At that point, he allegedly put his arm around the victim and groped her by grabbing her buttocks, police say.

As they walked east toward the 300 block of New Holland Avenue, the man asked the victim how old she was and after giving him an answer, he grabbed her with one arm and tried to put his hand up the juvenile’s skirt, police add.

The victim broke free from the suspect and left the scene. She told officers that the man attempted to expose his genitals as she looked back.

The teenager provided a description of the man and later, identified Dean as the person who assaulted her.

The criminal complaint filed against Dean charges him with one count of unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, criminal attempt – indecent exposure and two counts of indecent assault.

Charges relating to this past weekend’s incident included resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, defiant trespass and harassment.