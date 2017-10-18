× Ephrata man charged with animal cruelty for allegedly throwing his girlfriend’s dog into a wall

EPHRATA — A Lancaster County man is facing charges of animal cruelty after allegedly injuring his girlfriend’s dog, according to Ephrata police.

Chad Lee Smucker, 26, of Ephrata, allegedly became upset when the dog urinated on the bed of his girlfriend’s apartment while he was in it, police say. He allegedly threw the dog, a five-month-old Bernese Mountain/Labrador mix, against a wall.

The dog suffered a broken leg, police say.

The dog’s owner contacted police once she learned of the incident and took the dog to a veterinarian, where it received treatment for its injury, police say.

The incident happened on the 800 block of Clearview Avenue on Oct. 12, according to police.