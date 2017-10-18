× Former York Fire Chief Thomas E. Landis Jr. dies at age 86

YORK — Former York City Fire Department chief Thomas E. Landis Jr., has died.

Landis, the husband of the late Helen E. (Gray) Landis, was 86. He died Sunday at Normandie Ridge.

Born in York on August 6, 1931, Landis served as a firefighter in the Department from 1957 to 1974, as assistant chief from 1974-1978, deputy chief from 1978-1995, and Chief of the Department from 1995 until his retirement in 1998. After retirement, Landis spent 12 years working as a housing code inspector for York Township.

Landis was a member of the York Firemen’s Relief Association, Vigilant Fire Company and Social Club, the International Association of Firefighters Local #627, and numerous other firefighter affiliations. He also served as a softball coach for men’s and women’s teams in the York area for more than 30 years.

Landis is survived by five sons, Brian T. Landis and his wife, Martie, Jere D. Landis and his wife, Lori, and Robert K. Landis, all of York, Robert L. Gregg of Scranton, and George J. Gregg, Jr. and his companion, Gabi of Germany; five daughters, Susan A. Zeager, Lori J. Ruppert and her husband, Daniel, Amy J. Smith and her husband, Steve, Debra E. Eshbach, and Patti A. Fuhrman, all of York; 18 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Gary N. Landis of York; and a sister, Dorothy Grove of York.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth R. Landis.

Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, October 20, 2017 at Fourth United Methodist Church, 1067 E. Market Street, York, with York City Fire Department Chaplain, The Rev. Kevin T. Shively, officiating. Viewing will be 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, both at the church. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.

Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 E. Market St., York, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 924N Colonial Avenue, York, PA 17403.