GIANT/MARTIN'S voluntarily recall Stonyfield O'Soy yogurt

CARLISLE, Pa. — Following a recall by Stonyfield, GIANT Food Stores, LLC and MARTIN’S Food Markets announced it removed from sale a specific code date of O’Soy Strawberry soy yogurt because it may contain milk, an allergen that is not listed on the ingredient label. This product is safe to consume for individuals who do not suffer from a milk allergy.

The following product is included in this recall:

Stonyfield O’Soy Strawberry soy yogurt, 5.3 oz., UPC 5215900603 with a Use by date of November 4, 2017

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Symptoms of food allergies typically appear from within a few minutes to two hours after a person has eaten the food to which he or she is allergic. Allergic reactions can include: hives; flushed skin or rash; tingling or itchy sensation in the mouth; face, tongue, or lip swelling; vomiting and/or diarrhea; abdominal cramps; coughing or wheezing; dizziness and/or lightheadedness; swelling of the throat and vocal cords; difficulty breathing; loss of consciousness.

Customers who have purchased this product should discard any unused portions and bring their purchase receipt to GIANT/MARTIN’S for a full refund.

Consumers looking for additional information on the recall may call Stonyfield Consumer Relations at 1-800-PRO-COWS (1-800-776-2697). In addition customers may call GIANT/MARTIN’S Customer Service at 1-888-814-4268 for more information. Customers can also visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.

Source: GIANT Food Stores, LLC and MARTIN’S Food Markets