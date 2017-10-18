Halloween at the hospital for pediatric patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- Halloween came early to Penn State Children's Hospital. On Wednesday, patients dressed up in costumes for a morning Halloween party, complete with decorations, treats, and Halloween-themed activities.

Spirit of Children was behind the event. The organization works to make hospital stays a little easier for kids and their families by helping them experience fun inside the hospitals.

"It just makes the hospital experience a little less scary," said Allison Mason, whose daughter is being treated at the hospital. "Nobody wants to be here, but we have to be here. To see her have fun just takes all the stress away."

Last year, Spirit of Children raised $59,787 for Penn State Children's Hospital. All of those funds were in-store customer donations at Spirit Halloween stores.