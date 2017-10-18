× Lancaster County woman accused of trying to pass off forged prescription

NEW HOLLAND, Lancaster County — A 49-year-old East Earl woman was arrested Tuesday for attempting to pass off a forged prescription for Xanax at a New Holland pharmacy, according to police.

Stacie Spruill allegedly attempted to have the forged prescription filled at Yoder’s Country Market, police say. Employees recognized that the prescription was fraudulent, refused to fill it, and summoned police.

Spruill is charged with acquisition or obtaining possession of a controlled substance by misrepresentation. She was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Rodney Hartman and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $40,000 bail.