× Lancaster man faces felony drug charges after police search of his home

LANCASTER — A Lancaster man is facing felony drug-dealing charges after police discovered nearly $30,000 worth of cocaine in a search of his home, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Milik E. Pinnock is charged with felony count of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Members of the Lancaster County Drug Task Force conducted a search of Pinnock’s home on the 500 block of North Plum Street on October 10. Detectives found a total of 273 grams of cocaine — 220 grams of powder cocaine, and 53 grams of crack cocaine.

The drugs had an estimated street value of $27,000, depending on how it’s sold, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Detectives also found $1,073 cash, drug-packaging supplies and a bulletproof vest in the home.

Pinnock is at Lancaster County Prison on $200,000 bail on the charges, which were filed by the Drug Task Force.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 15.