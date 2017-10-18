Man accused of sending sexually explicit images of former partner to three juveniles

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — An investigation into the distribution of sexually explicit images without the consent of the victim led to the arrest of a Mechanicsburg man.

East Pennsboro Police say Connor Williams, 20, allegedly sent the images of a former partner to three juveniles. He also harassed the victim, police add.

The investigation began in March 2017.

Williams was arrested on Monday.

He is charged with obscene and other sexual materials and performances, unlawful dissemination of intimate image and harassment.