Man charged in three drug-related deaths in Lower Swatara Township, Harrisburg City

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 63-year-old man faces charges following an 11-month investigation into three drug-related deaths.

James Frederick Newman, also known as “Chico,” is charged with three counts of drug delivery resulting in death.

According to police, one death occurred in Harrisburg City in November 2016 while the other two occurred in Lower Swatara Township in April and May 2017.

Newman was arrested Wednesday and his bail was denied. He is incarcerated at Dauphin County Prison.

The Lower Swatara Township Police Department, the Dauphin County District Attorneys Office’s Criminal Investigation Division and the Harrisburg City Police Department were involved in the investigation.