Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $830,000 sold in Marietta, Lancaster County

MARIETTA, Lancaster County — If you live in the Marietta area and play the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Match 6 Lotto, better check your ticket.

A jackpot-winning ticket worth $830,000 from Tuesday night’s drawing was sold at Herr’s Market on the 1400 block of River Road, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 02-03-09-24-37-44, to win the jackpot prize, less applicable withholding. The retailer earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Match 6 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.