Millersburg police investigating acts of vandalism at borough parks

MILLERSBURG — Millersburg police are seeking information on a suspect or suspects that vandalized the several parks in the borough Sunday night or early Monday morning, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The suspect or suspects spray painted the bathrooms at MYO and Seal Parks. Police also received reports of vandalism on the swinging bridge and other areas of Riverfront Park.

The borough is offering a $250 reward for information leading to the successful prosecution of the responsible party, police say.