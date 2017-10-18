No new trial for Jerry Sandusky on child sex abuse charges, judge rules
BELLEFONTE — Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky will not get a new trial.
Jefferson County President Judge John Foradora dismissed the Post-conviction Collateral Relief Act petition filed by Sandusky’s lawyers, according reports by The Associated Press and the Centre Daily Times.
Sandusky was convicted in 2012 of 45 counts of child sex abuse crimes. He is serving a 30- to 60-year sentence at Somerset state prison.
Sandusky has 30 days to appeal Foradora’s order.