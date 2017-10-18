× No new trial for Jerry Sandusky on child sex abuse charges, judge rules

BELLEFONTE — Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky will not get a new trial.

Jefferson County President Judge John Foradora dismissed the Post-conviction Collateral Relief Act petition filed by Sandusky’s lawyers, according reports by The Associated Press and the Centre Daily Times.

Judge refuses to grant ex-Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky a new trial on child sex abuse charges. https://t.co/FB5E3DLRll — The Associated Press (@AP) October 18, 2017

Sandusky was convicted in 2012 of 45 counts of child sex abuse crimes. He is serving a 30- to 60-year sentence at Somerset state prison.

Sandusky has 30 days to appeal Foradora’s order.