HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania National Horse Show is underway this week at the PA Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg.

The 10-day event runs through Saturday, October 21st.

It features top competition, military appreciations and free fan appreciation days. It also includes breast cancer awareness day, a polo expo, a guest appearance by Libre, a family fun day and foundation day.

For ticket and schedule information, visit www.panational.org.