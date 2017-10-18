× Patient First offers free digital X-ray screenings for Halloween candy

Patient First wants to make sure everyone can enjoy the spoils of their trick-or-treating, so it’s offering free digital X-ray screenings of Halloween candy from Oct. 27 through Oct. 31, the group announced Wednesday.

Bags of candy can be brought to any Patient First Neighborhood Medical Center from 6-9 p.m.

An adult should always inspect the candy before allowing a child to enjoy the sweet rewards of their trick-or-treating, but he free X-ray offer is an additional precaution parents may consider, Patient First says. The X-rays can help provide peace of mind for parents by detecting objects like glass, metal, or plastic.

Parents still need to provide supervision, since some foreign materials may not appear in X-rays, Patient First cautions.

Here are five reminders to help insure your “Trick-or-Treaters” have a fun and safe Halloween:

Know the route that your children will take if you do not go with them. Younger children should go with adults. If possible, give your children a cell phone and check in with them during the evening. Set a time for everyone to be home. Nobody eats their treats until checked by an adult.

As an additional safety measure, Patient First will provide free safety blinkers at each of its medical centers during the month of October (one per person, while supplies last). The blinking light may be attached to a child’s Halloween costume and can help increase visibility.

Stop by any Patient First medical center and inquire at the front desk.