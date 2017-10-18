× Police seek help in identifying Lancaster County retail theft suspect

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — East Lampeter Township police are seeking help from the public in identifying the suspect in a retail theft that occurred Sunday at a Wal-mart store on the 2000 block of Lincoln Highway East.

The suspect, a white female, allegedly removed numerous items from the shelves and concealed them in Wal-mart shopping bags. She then paid for four items that she allegedly altered with price tags of lesser value, and failed to pay for the concealed merchandise, according to police.

After initially cooperating with loss-prevention personnel, the suspect fled the store and drove off in a small sedan, police say.

The value of the items recovered was approximately $695.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact East Lampeter Township police at (717) 291-4676.