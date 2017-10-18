× Schuylkill County man in custody after allegedly shooting daughter’s boyfriend

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The Shenandoah man accused of shooting his daughter’s boyfriend at a Motel 6 two days ago was taken into custody Wednesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Police say Donald Jenkins Jr., 40, is charged with attempted homicide, burglary, aggravated assault, possessing the instruments of crime, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

The incident occurred on Monday around 2:49 p.m. when Jenkins entered the hotel room his daughter reserved. After finding her and the boyfriend together, an argument allegedly ensued which led to the victim being shot in the left leg/groin area, police add.