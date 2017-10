× Shots fired in Carlisle; police are investigating

CARLISLE — Police are investigating a report of shots fired on the 100 block of North Pitt Street in Carlisle.

Dispatchers received a call shortly after 1 p.m.

North Pitt Street was is closed at West Lowther Street for the police investigation.

Police say they do not believe there is any danger to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Shots fired on the 100 block of N. Pitt St. in Carlisle. pic.twitter.com/gOQqR9apdH — Derrik Bobb (@BobbThePhotog) October 18, 2017

Carlisle Police currently investigating shooting along 100 block N. Pitt St. Not a random act of violence. Currently no danger to public. — Carlisle PD (@carlislepapd) October 18, 2017