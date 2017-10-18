× Southwest breeze nudges temperatures into the lower 70s under sunny skies Thursday

WARMING AFTERNOONS

We continue with clear skies this evening. Temperatures fall from the 60s into the 50s. Overnight, calm conditions and a starry night lead to morning lows in the lower 40’s. There won’t be as many 30’s. Another bright day of sunshine for Thursday. A passing cloud or two is possible. Readings are milder reaching the lower 70s. Friday is much of the same, so we end the week with bright sunshine!

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Southwest flow increases boosting temperatures a bit more for the weekend. Saturday, expect a fair amount of sunshine. Temperatures climb to the lower and middle 70s. The breeze transport more moisture into the area, meaning added clouds, so skies are not as bright. Readings are still warm and climb to the middle 70s.

CHILL RETURNS NEXT WEEK

A couple of systems knock temperatures down early week. Monday is still mild in the 70s and mainly dry. Partly sunny skies give way to a few showers in the evening. A better chance for showers expected Tuesday as a more potent front swings across the area. Gusty day under mostly cloudy skies drops temperatures back to the 60s. It is extra chilly but drier Wednesday. The numbers are stuck in the 50s to near 60 degrees despite sunshine.



Stay “Weather Smart” all week long with the FOX43 Weather team!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist