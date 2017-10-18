× State Police continue to seek suspect who pepper sprayed, robbed woman in Red Lion

RED LION — State Police are continuing to search for the suspect accused of using pepper spray on a female victim and stealing her purse in a March 20 robbery on Railroad Avenue in Red Lion.

Police say that the incident occurred at 10:15 p.m. The suspect, a white male approximately 5 feet, 7 inches to 6 feet tall, fled the scene on foot after spraying the victim.

The stolen purse was a gray-colored “Wild Forever” brand handbag that contained a Brother Labeler, keys to a Dollar General Store, a Metro Bank checkbook, the wireless key fob for the victim’s vehicle, and several miscellaneous insurance, bank and credit cards.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at (800) 472-8477.