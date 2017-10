Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- ​There are more than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests that occur every year.

According to the American Heart Association, about 90% of those people who suffer sudden cardiac arrest will die.

However, there are ways to attempt to save those people.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Captains Adam Marden and Candy Blanchflower from Susquhanna Valley EMS stop by the set to show how you can save a life by using an AED (Automated External Defibrillator).