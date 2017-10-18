Warming begins Wednesday under abundant sunshine

SUNNY STRETCH: It’s a chilly start to the morning once again. Winds are light, with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. There’s plenty of sun courtesy of an area of high pressure that remains in control through the end of the week. This gradually warms temperatures, and keeps conditions dry. Wednesday sees the start of this warming under plentiful sun. Readings are in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees. The overnight period is clear and calm again. Temperatures are slightly milder, but seasonably chilly, with readings in the lower to middle 40s. Thursday brings more sunshine, and temperatures should push the lower 70s for many locations.

WARMING THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Warming continues to take place through the weekend. There’s plenty of sunshine too! Friday is a wonderful way to lead into the weekend, with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Of course, there’s plenty of sunshine. The numbers remain in the lower to middle 70s Saturday afternoon. Expect a similar scenario for Sunday. There could be some clouds mixing in with the sun, but all is quiet and mild.

NEXT WEEK: Monday brings more clouds as the next system approaches. There’s the chance for showers too later during the day after a dry start. You can expect afternoon temperatures to remain on the milder side, but the clouds and shower chance keeps them down a bit compared to the weekend. Afternoon highs reach the lower 70s for most. Tuesday brings the chance for more showers. The clouds and shower chances drop readings into the 60s.

Have a great Wednesday!