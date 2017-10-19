× 2 men charged after firearm, drugs found in vehicle

LANCASTER — A criminal complaint has been filed against two men after Lancaster Police attempted to pull over their vehicle on October 11.

Lancaster Police say officers received information that 20-year-old Steven Montes-Ramos, who was known to have an active warrant, was driving a blue Chevrolet Impala in the area of South Duke Street.

The officers located the vehicle and attempted to stop it in the 400 block of Locust Street. Montes-Ramos then fled on foot — he was apprehended from a yard on the same block.

A passenger, identified as 19-year-old Tyree Rocha, remained in the vehicle.

According to police, a vehicle search revealed drugs, drug paraphernalia and a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun. Neither of the men possessed a permit to carry a firearm.

Both of them were taken into custody and later committed to Lancaster County Prison.

Montes-Ramos is charged with persons not to possess firearms, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle while privilege is suspended or revoked. Bail was set at $250,000.

Rocha faces charges of firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of controlled substance and possession drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $250,000.