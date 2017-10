× 4-year-old dies in Cumberland County farm accident

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A child died Tuesday after being hit by a farm vehicle in Southampton Township.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to the 40 block of Duncan Road around 12:05 p.m.

The Franklin County Coroner says the 4-year-old slipped and was struck by the vehicle causing blunt force trauma to his back.

The victim was transported to Chambersburg Hospital and was later pronounced dead.