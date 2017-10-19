× Antique fire hose truck, luxury cars among the items for sale at Commonwealth Vehicle Auction

HARRISBURG — A vintage fire hose truck, several luxury vehicles and a selection of pickup trucks are among the more than 440 units available for purchase at the Manheim Keystone Auto Auction at 488 Firehouse Road in Grantville on Tuesday, Oct. 24, according to the Pennsylvania Department of General Services.

The auction will begin at 10 a.m.

A 1958 Jeep Willys fire hose truck, used by the Department of Corrections, will be up for bid at the auction, which sells off seized property and state agency vehicles no longer used by the commonwealth.

Other notable vehicles for sale include: a 2006 BMW 530XI; a 2008 Cadillac Escalade; a 2009 Chrysler 300 Touring; a 2003 Yukon Denali; a 2000 Jaguar S-Type; a 2004 Land Rover Range Rover HSE; and a 2005 Lexus ES300.

A wide selection of pick-up trucks such as Ford f-150, 250, 350, 450 and 550 will be available as well.

All vehicles are available for public in-person inspection at the auction site beginning Friday, Oct. 20, through Monday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Registration for the auction opens at 8 a.m. and closes at noon on the day of the event. Buyers may purchase with cash or certified funds in the form of money order, cashier’s check, certified check or bank check – made payable to “Manheim Central Penn Auto Auction.”

This is the fifth vehicle auction of six scheduled for 2017. For more information on this auction, payment conditions and a complete listing of vehicles, visit the DGS Auto Auction Information page.