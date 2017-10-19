× Dept. of Homeland Security grants Pennsylvania another REAL ID extension

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania has been granted a one-year REAL ID enforcement extension by the Department of Homeland Security, Governor Tom Wolf announced Thursday.

The extension will run through Oct. 10, 2018. It means that Pennsylvania residents will not face access issues when entering federal facilities or boarding commercial aircraft through that date.

“I am thankful that DHS has recognized Pennsylvania’s efforts in becoming compliant with the REAL ID Act,” Wolf said in a press release announcing the extension. “REAL ID is a priority for PennDOT, and we look forward to being able to offer REAL ID-compliant products as an option for our customers.”

PennDOT anticipates that REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses will be available at the customer’s option in March 2019. Customers are encouraged to begin gathering the required documentation as soon as possible, giving them ample time to prepare.

More information about what documents will be required is available on PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website.